As hundreds of thousands of race enthusiasts get set for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, it looks like the weather will be less than ideal.

Taking place from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9, Montreal’s historic Gilles Villeneuve Circuit race could feature slippery roads for all three days of the Grand Prix.

Currently, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Montreal weather forecast shows four days of rain beginning with showers on Thursday.

We could see a break from the rain sometime during the day on Saturday, as well as Sunday evening. But as of now, it looks like Sunday’s main event, scheduled for 2 pm ET, will be one of harsh conditions for drivers on the track.

As for spectators, it looks like packing a poncho will be a necessity for folks hitting the track or festivities across the city.

While the showers will likely put a damper on the highly anticipated weekend, the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix also featured a lot of rain. Nevertheless, it posted the best-ever attendance in the event’s history as a whopping 345,000 spectators from around the world braved the elements and made their way to Notre Dame Island.

Formula 1 races are usually rain-or-shine events. Interestingly, it took four hours, four minutes, and 39 seconds to finish the 2011 race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve due to rain delays (and other factors), making it the longest Formula 1 race in the sport’s history.

