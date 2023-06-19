2023 Montreal Grand Prix breaks all-time attendance record

The numbers are in and the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix boasted the best-ever attendance in the event’s history.

Despite a fairly rainy weekend in Montreal, this year’s race surpassed expectations as a whopping 345,000 race fans came out to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over three days to witness Formula 1’s finest.

A record attendance of 345,000 fans in Montreal! 🙌 Thank you Canada ❤️🤍#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Zl0Xtl19b9 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2023

The record-breaking attendance may be attributed to a few factors. Perhaps the boost in numbers is due to the hype brought forth by the successful Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Or maybe it was the vast array of parties that took place across the city that drew more casual racing fans to the track.

No matter the reason, though, organizers are certainly delighted with the turnout.

Last year’s race, which was the first Canadian Grand Prix to take place after COVID-19, also drew in a large crowd, with 338,000 spectators attending over three days. Due to the increased demand for the event, grandstands were added and expanded to their maximum size, as were VIP lodges, to accommodate F1’s return to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve after three years.

After the cancellation of the 2021 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal’s contract was extended to 2031.

So how does our attendance rank out of all 23 F1 races on the calendar every year?

Not too bad, actually.

For context, the 2022 race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) became the most attended North American Grand Prix in the global series’ history, with 440,000 fans coming through the gates at the venue in Austin that weekend.

On the global scale, the all-time record for the most spectators at a single F1 event is 520,000, which was the four-day weekend figure for the 1995 Australian Grand Prix.