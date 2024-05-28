The ultimate list of 2024 Montreal Grand Prix parties

Montreal’s Grand Prix weekend is almost upon us. Although Formula 1 fans patiently await the action on the track, the annual event means one thing for everybody else — parties.

This year, from June 6 to 9, the city will again come alive for F1 weekend. Downtown streets will be packed to the brim with an estimated 300,000 race fans, celebrities, and party people from all over the globe.

With no shortage of things to do, we felt a guide was in order.

From the free to the very expensive, here’s a roundup of all the major Grand Prix parties hitting the Montreal circuit this year.

A new F1-themed festival is hitting Montreal this year.

Taking place during the weekend of the big race, Old Montreal’s Grand Quay Pavilion will transform into a free-to-enter fan zone that includes high-tech racing simulators, photo ops on the winner’s podium, and a giant LED screen broadcasting the Grand Prix’s practice sessions and main race live from the track.

Along with live DJs, some of the city’s most popular food trucks will also be on site.

Where: Grand Quai, 200 de la Commune Street W

When: June 7 to 9

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Price: Free entry

The daddy of all Montreal Grand Prix parties, Crescent Street is set to host the 23rd edition of its Grand Prix Festival, an event that has become synonymous with the city’s racing weekend.

The free block party, which has been drawing both locals and tourists since 1999, will once again span four days and extend its reach to de Maisonneuve Boulevard between Bishop Street and de la Montagne.

It will feature interactive kiosks, restaurants, and DJs spinning music throughout the day. Additionally, racing simulators, racecar displays, and the pit stop challenge will provide interactive experiences for enthusiasts and casual F1 fans alike.

Where: Crescent Street

When: June 6 to 9

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Price: Free entry

Set to occupy Windsor Station on June 8th, the Maxim Grand Prix Party is one of the most anticipated events of Montreal’s biggest weekend.

And for good reason.

Known for attracting its fair share of A-listers, this year’s Maxim Party features a performance by French Montana, various race-themed experiences, and plenty of glitz and glamour.

Where: Windsor Station, 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

When: June 8

Time: 1o pm

Price: Tickets start at $260

This year, the annual Sports Illustrated party will consist of an all-night bash featuring performances from multiple DJs, including a headlining performance from The Martinez Brothers.

As the official energy drink of the Grand Prix SI party AND F1 racing team Scuderia Ferrari, guests can also enjoy free Celsius drinks at the event.

Where: 550 Avenue Richmond

When: June 8

Time: 9 pm

Price: Tickets start at $160

Peel Street’s annual free F1 festivities will kick off on Wednesday between Maisonneuve and Ste-Catherine.

While the bustling streets are open to the public from Thursday to Sunday, people should arrive earlier than later as, like any of the free Grand Prix parties, it will be quite packed.

Where: Peel Street

When: June 6 to 9

Price: Free to enter

Always the epitome of class and elegance, the Ritz-Carlton will be going with a 1950s theme for its annual F1 party this time around.

Music, fashion, and food and drinks that shaped the era will all be on display. The party will also feature multiple live acts, including a Beatles cover band.

Where: 1228 Sherbrooke Street W

When: June 7

Time: 6:30 pm

Price: $1,000 a ticket

New City Gas has six separate DJs headlining throughout the weekend, including Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté.

An exhibit called “ART + CARS” will also be hitting the venue on Thursday to kick off the weekend. Described as a “kaleidoscope of surreal visions where motorsport meets the avant-garde,” the new exhibit is free to enter.

Where: 950 Ottawa Street

When: June 6, 7, 8, 9

Time: Shows begin between 9 and 10 pm

Price: Approximately $40 a ticket

If clubbing is your thing, hitting up Soubois is probably a good idea. You can even eat at their outdoor grill beforehand.

With the party kicking off on Thursday evening and closing out late on Sunday, you’ll have plenty of chances to dance the night away to the rhythms of guest DJs like DJ Tunez, DJ Spade, Nico De Andrea, and Francis Mercier.

Just be sure to make your reservation in advance.

Where: 1106 Maisonneuve Boulevard W

When: June 6, 7, 8, 9

Time: Club opens at 8 pm

Price: $100 per ticket

Bord’elle, one of Old Montreal’s premier nightclubs, will host three separate nights of F1-themed parties this year.

Thursday, co-hosted by Beach Club, will include the stylings of DJ Eran Hersh and “The King of Miami Nightlife,” DJ Purple Miami. Friday features Dj Ruckus, hailed by GQ as “the most sought-after DJ,” and Saturday concludes with Canada’s own DJ Zack Cola.

Where: 390 Rue Saint-Jacques

When: June 6, 7, 8

Time: Club opens at 6 pm

While La Voute will be jam-packed with Grand Prix parties all weekend, a Thursday night performance from Purple Disco Machine (alongside Aaron Hyper) is certainly the main event.

With that said, there is bound to be plenty of foot traffic as DJs from around the world make their way to the cabaret supper club.

Where: 390 St-Jacques Street W

When: June 6, 7, 8

Time: 6 pm

Price: $175 + per ticket

Grand Prix evenings are back at the Richmond for the 10th edition, and they are pulling out all the stops.

With a kick-off party on Thursday, a race-themed party on Friday, and a final extravaganza to close out the weekend on Sunday, the real marquee event occurs on Saturday, when a red carpet gala takes place.

Where: 377 Rue Richmond

When: June 6, 7, 8, 9

Time: 5:30 pm

Price: $500 (for red carpet gala)