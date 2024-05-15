Montreal’s Crescent Street is set to host the 23rd edition of the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, an event that has become synonymous with the city’s racing weekend.

The downtown block party, which has been drawing both locals and tourists since 1999, will once again span four days and extend its reach to de Maisonneuve Boulevard between Bishop Street and de la Montagne Street.

The best part? As always, the street activities are free.

From June 6 to 9, great Canadian acts will take over the main stage, accompanied by interactive kiosks, restaurants, and DJs spinning music throughout the day. Additionally, racing simulators, racecar displays, and the pit stop challenge will provide interactive experiences for enthusiasts and casual F1 fans alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Grand Prix sur Crescent (@festgpcrescent)

Thinking of devoting the weekend to the race events, or maybe just looking to make a pit stop? Here’s how the four-day party on Crescent will play out:

Thursday, June 6

11 am: Festival opens

12:30 pm: Open Ceremony Hosted by Max Lalonde on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

1:30 pm: Pit Stop Challenge Hosted by Max Lalonde

2 pm: DJ Montana on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

7 pm: Black Russian Band (Tribute 80s) on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

9 pm: Off the Wall (Top 40) on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

Friday, June 7

11 am: Festival opens

2:30 pm: Pit Stop Challenge Begins Hosted by BPM

4 pm: DJ Le Sage on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

7:30 pm: Seb & Vicky’s Band (Tribute 90’s) on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

9:15 pm: Stephan MacNicoll & GCR on the Jack Daniel’s Stage

Saturday, June 8