GSP among list of stars attending Maxim Grand Prix party in Montreal

As people from all over the world pour in to soak up F1 action, the Canadian Grand Prix also means that it’s party time for Montreal.

And of the dozens of festivities hitting the Montreal circuit this year, there is none more glamorous, perhaps, than Maxim’s star-studded Grand Prix party on June 8. From celebrities, athletes, and artists, this year’s Maxim party will once again turn Windsor Station into a playground of A-listers.

Among those on this year’s guest list is none other than legendary Canadian UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre.

Rob Segal, president of partnerships at TFA — the organizers behind the Maxim Party and Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival — confirmed in an interview with Daily Hive that GSP will be attending the event.

But rather than just being a gala guest, Segal revealed that the St-Isidore, Quebec, native will also “take the stage” to say a few words and introduce French Montana’s headlining performance.

Along with St-Pierre and French Montana, confirmed stars at this year’s Maxim Party include DJ duo Nervo and social media star Sommer Ray. Meanwhile, notable figures from past years included Diplo, Minka Kelly, PK Subban, Sloane Stephens, Eugenie Bouchard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Jean Pascal.

Segal, who began planning the gala 10 months in advance, promises that more surprises are in store too.

“There’s going to be some cool activations. People will be dressed to the nines, and you’ll have tons of celebrities, you know, mingling about with hockey players and basketball players,” he says. “It’s a site and spectacle. We take what was a train station, and we transform it into an absolutely lit night.”

With more than 2,500 expected guests, the upcoming Maxim Party, which will take place on Saturday, June 8, has already sold 80% of it tickets.

As for the annual Crescent Festival, which recently expanded to occupy part of de Maisonneuve Boulevard, Segal reveals that attendees can expect something even bigger and better.

“Festivals like this are real celebrations of the city,” he says. “You’re gonna see more music, more programming, more giveaways, more things for people to engage with. And obviously, it’s all free and fun. So hopefully, we can get some good weather.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY (@maximgrandprixparty)

Where: Windsor Station, 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 1o pm to 3 am

Price: Tickets start at $260