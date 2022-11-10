Cotton candy skies: The sunset was spectacular in Montreal last night (PHOTOS)
Nov 10 2022, 2:01 pm
Good ol’ Mother Nature has been kind to us in November. We had spring-like temperatures to start the month, a gorgeous view of the lunar eclipse earlier this week, and on Wednesday — a spectacularly photogenic sunset.
Whether you were walking home from work downtown, snapping shots on the Lachine Canal, or soaking up breathtaking views of the city from the Old Port, Montreal capped off the midweek with some breathtaking skies.
If you want to relive hues of orange, red, and purple, the virtual world was still shining on Thursday morning:
