You can soon skate through a magical illuminated ice maze rink in Quebec

It’s almost time to dig those skates out of storage and plan a day trip to Wakefield, Quebec.

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée has created a brand new skating labyrinth, offering more than five kilometres of outdoor frozen paths for guests to glide through, covered by the province’s beautiful winter climate.

Parts of which get illuminated every Thursday night.

Let’s be honest, if you want to explore the province, what better way to do so than outdoors on skates? It doesn’t get much more Quebecois than this…

Eco-Odyssée says guests can discover the “enchanting water canals” of the park, all on skates, located in the heart of nature.

The site also has skate sharpening, equipment rentals, heat-up zones, and food trucks. Non-skaters can also take advantage of the park’s hiking, bird-watching, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing trails.

Every Thursday evening, Eco-Odyssée illuminates one km of trails with lights and blasts of music. Themed nights for this winter include Christmas, Quebec, disco, reggae, jazz, rap, pop, and the top tunes from 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

The skating adventure will be open daily starting from December 17 to January 8 (2023) and then on weekends until March 5.

Each ticket will permit skaters to be on the site for a maximum of four hours.

Admission to the park — located under three hours from Montreal — costs $20 for adults $15 for children, and is free for kids under two years old.

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée – Skating maze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

When: December 17 to January 8

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources, La Pêche Wakefield

Price: $15 – $20 (kids under two get in for free)