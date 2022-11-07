The last eclipse: Watch the moon turn red over Montreal tomorrow morning

If you’re willing to wake up in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, you’ll be rewarded with a mesmerizing red lunar eclipse, towering over the Montreal skies.

The moon will turn red during 2022’s last total lunar eclipse of the year on November 8.

The eclipse will shine red for several hours, starting at about 4 am and lasting until about 6:45 am.

What’s more, the red moon will be visible to the naked eye, even in the middle of the city — there is no need for special equipment or to seek out a dark sky area.

Plateau Astro, a local astronomer who tracks eclipses around Montreal, is inviting stargazers to check out the moon through a telescope (for free) at Parc Jeanne-Mance in the Plateau.

Here’s a rough timeline of the red moon over Montreal on Tuesday morning:

4:09 am : Partial eclipse begins

4:25 am : Moon starts turning reddish-orange

5:16 am : Moon enters into Earth's shadow

6:00 am: Maximum eclipse

The Weather Network explains the total lunar eclipse (also called a Full Beaver Moon) occurs when the moon passes directly through Earth’s shadow. While the planet blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon, light filters through Earth’s atmosphere shines into the umbra and gives the moon a copper-like appearance.

Montreal temperatures aren’t expected to be as hot as the weekend. Early morning Tuesday weather is forecast to be 4ºC and feel like 0ºC so bundle up when scoping the skies.