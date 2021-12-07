STM will no longer accept cash at metro booths in early 2022

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is altering the way it accepts payments at its metro booths starting in 2022.

As of February 7, the metro network will no longer accept cash at its booths and payment will be able to be made by credit card or debit only, says the transit network.

On Monday, the network says cash payment will remain an option on buses, at fare vending machines, and at the roughly 350 retailers that sell STM fares across Montreal.

STM says the decision was made in response to “the changing needs of customers,” and that contactless debit and credit payment —implemented at the start of the pandemic — has become “increasingly popular and now represents the majority of fare booth sales.”

The STM says the move will also result in potential repeat savings of over $1 million by optimizing and streamlining several operational practices.

The biggest transit network in Montreal says “only a minority of customers preferred to pay for fares in cash” during a study it conducted over the fall.

Customers will still be able to pay cash at metro station fare vending machines.