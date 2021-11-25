The STM just released their metro-themed Christmas sweater

Christmas lovers and public transport enthusiasts will marvel at the hottest new holiday item at STM’s online store.
In a Thursday press release, The Société de transport de Montréal unveiled their limited edition Christmas sweater. The long-sleeve, crew-neck fleece, which includes a fictionalized map of punny metro stops, is designed and printed in Quebec.
Altered station names on the map include “Ski-Concordia” and “Peel-Patate.”
Proceeds from the holiday sweater, which sells for $39.99, are donated to four causes supported by the STM: Centraide of Greater Montreal, the Canadian Red Cross, Réchaud-Bus and HealthPartners-Quebec.
If you’re looking to purchase one for yourself or a gift recipient, it’s best to buy one ASAP. According to the STM, “the sweater is only available for a few weeks.”