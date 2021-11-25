ChristmasCurated

The STM just released their metro-themed Christmas sweater

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 25 2021, 10:03 pm
The STM just released their metro-themed Christmas sweater
STM

Christmas lovers and public transport enthusiasts will marvel at the hottest new holiday item at STM’s online store.

In a Thursday press release, The Société de transport de Montréal unveiled their limited edition Christmas sweater. The long-sleeve, crew-neck fleece, which includes a fictionalized map of punny metro stops, is designed and printed in Quebec.

Altered station names on the map include “Ski-Concordia” and “Peel-Patate.”

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Christmas
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT