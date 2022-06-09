After 18 years, the Dollar Cinema is closing its doors for good.

Since 2004, the Côte Saint-Luc staple has served one very important purpose: giving people a second chance to see the films they missed when they originally hit theatres. It’s never been flashy or fancy, and that’s exactly why folks loved it.

Whether a film came out five months ago or five decades ago, the Dollar Cinema would likely screen it sooner or later. And you’d be able to see it on the big screen for a fraction of the price.

Daily Hive spoke with owner Bernie Gurberg about the disappointing news. “We wanted to renew our lease, which ends July 31,” he says. “But they’re not renewing them for anybody in the mall. Everybody’s on a short leash here because they have plans for building condominiums in the future.”

Gurberg, who has been somewhat of a pioneer in adapting the traditional movie-going experience, says he’s going to try to make the cinema’s last few weeks as special as he can. “I’m going to show some nostalgic movies and have a final farewell sort of thing,” he said, adding that his favourite part of running the theatre was meeting people from all walks of life and building long-lasting connections.

“I know people who’ve come here on their first date, and now they’re bringing their kids, who are 15 years old.”

While the former actor and mayoral candidate said he’s not ruling out the possibility of another theatre project, after 18 years, he’s looking forward to finally taking a well-deserved vacation.