Google has a brand new office space in Montreal, and it thematically pays homage to the city’s different boroughs.

The multinational tech company first lay roots in Quebec in 2004 when three engineers worked out of a shared coworking space.

According to Google Montréals Site Lead, Fabrice Jaubert — who was among the first trio of Google workers in the city — the coworking space used to be “no larger than vestibules” and is now celebrating the official opening of Google Montréal Viger.

Jaubert says “Viger is a sustainability-focused office located in downtown Montreal, on the periphery of the city’s beloved Old Port.”

The company has also announced pledging $2.75 million towards Quebec’s tech ecosystem and digital skills training.

“The new office is home to a variety of teams that work on some of the most crucial products and services Google offers worldwide, including cybersecurity, AI research, Chrome, and Cloud,” says Jaubert.

Since Montreal is often referred to as a medley of neighbourhoods — each with its own distinct identity — Google has retrofitted its office to pay homage to Montreal by “reflecting the essence of five of the city’s most beloved neighbourhoods — Little Italy, Le Village, Le Plateau, Chinatown, and the Old Port.”

Jaubert says, “Every inch of the office celebrates the spirit of this vibrant city from the Farine Five Roses style Google Montréal sign when you enter the lobby, to the playful nods, traditional elements and architectural detailing of historic neighbourhoods like Chinatown’s flock and damask, Little Italy’s artisan markets, Old Port’s industrial roots, and Le Village’s festive spirit.”

The building is equipped with the latest sustainability standards and includes enhanced ventilation that helps conserve energy along with sustainably sourced furniture and materials.

The space also features carefully curated art from a collection of Quebec artists including Nadia Myre, a Montreal-based member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, and Bryan Beyung, a street artist and painter born in the city into a Chinese-Cambodian refugee family.

“To acknowledge Indigenous connection and stewardship to the land where Google Montréal exists, and to help remind Google team members of this history, we named many of our meeting rooms after local tree species in the Kanienʼkéha (Mohawk) language,” continues Jaubert. “The name selection process was conducted in consultation with the nearby Mohawk community of Kahnawake. A native Kanienʼkéha speaker helped ensure spellings were correct, and traditions and cultural practices were respected.”

Google’s new Montreal office can be found at 425 avenue Viger Ouest.