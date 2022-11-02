Louis Vuitton, Gucci among first retailers announced for Montreal's $7B Royalmount mega-mall

Royalmount, Montreal’s ongoing $7 billion project, has announced its first wave of retailers that will be joining the 2.5 million sq ft mega-mall.

The future mall will host over 170 stores including 60 restaurants, hotels, corporate offices, commercial establishments, cinemas, and entertainment venues.

On Wednesday, Royalmount announced Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., RH, Sandro, and Maje have all been confirmed as major retailers for the new destination.

Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking an 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by Tiffany & Co., which is opening its largest store in the city. RH will open a 46,500 sq ft gallery which will be the brand’s flagship store in Montreal and its first presence in Quebec.

Sandro will be opening a 2,700 sq ft store offering both men’s and womenswear, and Maje will be opening a 1,500 sq ft store, their first boutiques in the Quebec province.

All of the major retail openings are expected in Spring 2024.

Royalmount is a new reimagining of world-class midtown in the heart of Montreal, where “connectivity, creativity, sustainability and technology thrive,” says the site’s developer. Delivered by the real estate development and management company Carbonleo — with an overall budget of $7 billion — Royalmount will bring “best-in-class brands, experiences and offers to the Quebec market.”

The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also be home to a 3 km linear park called Le Champ Libre and an outdoor public piazza.

Royalmount will be a “fully pedestrian environment” and will include a number of measures to get people to change their habits, encouraging the use of “active transportation” and public transit.

A covered pedestrian and bicycle path will be accessible year-round, according to the release, and will connect underground to the De la Savane metro station where a public square will be set up.

Carbonleo also plans to build an electric shuttle system to make travel around the Royalmount site easier and is considering linking to the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Canora station.

The site is expected to benefit from 500 bicycle parking spots as well as an additional 1.5 km of cycling paths, extending to downtown Montreal.

Découvrez Royalmount from Carbonleo on Vimeo.

“To be able to announce that some of the world’s leading brands will be opening major flagship stores at Royalmount stands as a testament to the quality of the project and its ability to meet demand in the Quebec market for luxury experiences,” says Andrew Lutfy, president & CEO of Carbonleo.

The first of its kind, the district will be one of the only 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada. Royalmount will offer what Carbonleo calls “a new model of sustainable luxury that will enrich Montreal’s evolving approach to how people shop, work, live, and play.”