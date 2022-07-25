Authentic Italian restaurant could be Montreal's best pasta option

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food and it tastes better when you’re, you know, comfortable.

Bistro Amerigo does just that — the family-friendly restaurant in NDG says it’s dedicated to traditional Italian cuisine and exceptional hospitality.

Besides offering large pasta plates at good prices, Amerigo also says it has the best seafood in the city. While speaking with Daily Hive, owner Steve Marcone says he simply wants to give Montreal foodies “a little slice of authentic Italian cuisine.”

During the summer months, Amerigo has a quaint terrace right in the middle of Monkland’s constant foot traffic and the bistro offers a good selection of imported Italian wine and authentic cocktails.

As a starter, you can’t go wrong with the fried calamari or grilled octopus but when choosing your pasta dish, it gets tough, mostly because there are too many tasty options.

Marcone says the “simple and elegant” cavatelli barese is one of the bistro’s most beloved dishes. Served over fresh cavatelli, the dish consists of sausages, broccolette, sun-dried tomato pesto, and white wine.

Without hyperbole, it could be Montreal’s best pasta dish.

Amerigo also dishes out popular gnocchi with a truffle and mushroom sauce, chicken parmigiana, linguini clam pasta, and the very simple yet decadent spaghetti aglio e olio.

Amerigo is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 10 pm. The cozy spot does not take reservations and it’s not uncommon to have to wait in line for a table at the 30-seat resto.

But even if you have to wait in line, dive in. It’s completely worth it.

Mangia bene!