11 of the oldest restaurants in Montreal you can still eat at (PHOTOS)

Good food never goes out of style. Even after more than 100 years, Montreal is a staple across North America when it comes to food culture, partially due to the city’s old culinary roots.

The city has dozens of established restaurants, one of which even dates back to the 18th century.

There’s something magical about eating at a place you know has been in operation for decades (or centuries).

In chronological order, here are 11 of the oldest restaurants around Montreal that have stood the test of time.

Forget Montreal, L’Auberge Saint-Gabriel is the oldest still-functioning restaurant in all of Canada.

The former inn has been in business since 1754 and hosts daily food services, weddings, and events.

L’Aubere Saint-Gab still has its iconic stone walls and has been refurbished over the years (obviously) and offers guests a hybrid of style and history.

Address: 426 St. Gabriel Street

Phone: (514) 878-3561

Montréal Pool Room (opened in 1912)

One of the city’s most iconic greasy spoons, Montreal Pool Room is a staple for poutines and steamé hot dogs.

Long hours, traditional Quebecois grub, and despite what its name suggests, no pool tables.

Address: 1217 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Phone: (514) 954-4487

Fairmount Bagel (opened in 1919)

Sure, the city’s debate about whether Fairmount Bagel is better than St-Viateur is constant but Fairmount Bagel at least has the leg up in terms of age.

It’s been open for more than a hundred years and dishes out absolutely iconic handmade bagels — 24 hours a day!

Address: 74 avenue Fairmount

Phone: (514) 272-0667

Schwartz’s is renowned for being one of the most popular spots in all of Montreal. And it has been for a long time. The deli, Canada’s oldest, is known for having decadent smoked meat, cherry coke, pickles, and constant long lines.

You really can’t go wrong.

Address: 3895 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Phone: (514) 842-4813

Wilensky’s, formerly Wilensky’s Light Lunch Inc., is a well-known family-run Jewish deli famous for its grilled beef salami and bologna sandwich with mustard on a kaiser roll and pressed flat on the grill.

The mustard is compulsory, as a sign in the historic deli announces.

Address: 34 avenue Fairmount Ouest

Phone: (514) 271-0247

Gibeau Orange Julep (opened in 1932)

If you’re looking for traditional Quebecois food while jamming out in a parking lot, the giant orange sphere of the Julep is easy to find.

It’ll feel like you’re rockin’ out in the parking lot of Grease. Probably because it opened in the 1930s.

Address: 7700 boulevard Décarie

Phone: (514) 738-7486

If you’re looking for old-school comfort food, La Binerie’s quaint location has been serving homemade pâté chinois, creton, and tourtière since 1938.

Address: 4176 St. Denis

Phone: (514) 285-9078

Beauty’s claims to be the first-ever restaurant to serve breakfast in Montreal. The staple serves breaky and brunch in a retro 1940s spot and dishes out generous portions.

Address: 93 avenue Mont-Royal

Phone: (514) 849-8883

Chalet BBQ (opened in 1944)

There’s no other place in the city that does wood-fired, slow-cooked chicken like Chalet, which has been cranking out chicken and decadent fries for more than eight decades.

It also recently added poutine to its menu and it’s top-notch.

Address: 5456 Sherbrooke

Phone: (514) 489-7235

Greenspot Restaurant (opened in 1947)

This stape of St-Henri has been dishing out classic dishes since the 1940s. Take a seat inside and you’ll be transported back to the mid-century and you can scarf back a bevy of menu items. Everything from breakfast to Quebec comfort classics.

Address: 3041 Notre-Dame Ouest

Phone: (514) 931-6473

Pizzeria Napoletana (opened in 1948)

Pizzzzzzzzzaaaaaa.

Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Little Italy, claims to be Montreal’s first pizzeria. The spot is a fan-favourite for ‘za, pasta, and its bring-your-own policy is very popular.

Address: 189 rue Dante

Phone: (514) 276-8226

