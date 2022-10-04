Year-round promotions and food deals at Montreal restaurants
Something just makes food taste better when it’s part of a deal.
Whether that’s pounding back cheap wings, croquettes at a bit more than a toonie, or all-you-can-drink booze, here are some sweet deals every day of the week across Montreal.
$50 off wines – Siam Restaurant Thaï
On Mondays and Tuesdays, downtown’s Siam Restaurant offers 50% off all of the chain’s wines.
Address: 1325 boulevard René-Lévesque
Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm
When: Mondays and Tuesday
$25 open bar tab — McKibbin’s Irish Pub
McKibbin’s Irish Pub hosts its “Hooley Night” every week, offering an all-you-can-drink tab for a smooth $25 on its third-floor dance club.
Address: 1426 rue Bishop
Hours: 10 pm to 2 am
When: Wednesdays
¢79 wings – NextDoor Pub & Grill
Besides offering some of the best chicken wings in the city, NextDoor offers oodles of wings for just 79 cents every Sunday.
Once the wing deal wraps up at 10 pm, you can wash it down with $5 pints from 10 pm to midnight.
Address: 5175 rue Sherbrooke
Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm
When: Sundays
$3.29 falafel sandwich — Restaurant Nilufar
This delicious Middle Eastern restaurant in Shaughnessey Village offers a phenomenal falafel sandwich for less than a fiver.
Address: 1923 rue Sainte-Catherine
Hours: 11 am to 6 pm
When: Every day
$1 oysters — L’Académie Crescent
This popular Italian and French cuisine Montreal chain offers $1 oysters every Thursday at its Crescent location.
Address: 2100 rue Crescent
Hours: 12 to 9 pm
When: Thursdays
$9.25 taco trio – Tacos Frida
You can get a trio of shredded chicken, pork, or beef tacos — arguably some of the best in Montreal — for under $10 at this popular shop in Saint-Henri.
EVERY DAY.
Address: 4350 rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Hours: 12 to 10 pm
When: Every day
Kids under 12 for free – L’Académie Crescent
If you want to take the youngins out for a free dinner, kids under 12 eat for free at L’Académie’s Crescent location.
Address: 2100 rue Crescent
Hours: 12 to 9 pm
When: Sundays
$3 Jamaican patty – Llyodie’s
How about some hot, flaky, spicy, and seasoned patties — your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie — for a smooth $3.
Address: 66 rue Saint-Viateur
Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm
When: Every day
$2 croquettes —La Croqueteria
From smoked meat to tomato-basil, chicken, and garlic shrimp, these tasty little fried croquettes are $2 a pop — enough said. Throw a few toonies into the pot and you’re eating like a king.
Address: 520 Avenue Park
Hours: 11 am to 9:30 pm
When: Every day
