Year-round promotions and food deals at Montreal restaurants

Something just makes food taste better when it’s part of a deal.

Whether that’s pounding back cheap wings, croquettes at a bit more than a toonie, or all-you-can-drink booze, here are some sweet deals every day of the week across Montreal.

$50 off wines – Siam Restaurant Thaï

On Mondays and Tuesdays, downtown’s Siam Restaurant offers 50% off all of the chain’s wines.

Address: 1325 boulevard René-Lévesque

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm

When: Mondays and Tuesday

$25 open bar tab — McKibbin’s Irish Pub

McKibbin’s Irish Pub hosts its “Hooley Night” every week, offering an all-you-can-drink tab for a smooth $25 on its third-floor dance club.

Address: 1426 rue Bishop

Hours: 10 pm to 2 am

When: Wednesdays

Besides offering some of the best chicken wings in the city, NextDoor offers oodles of wings for just 79 cents every Sunday.

Once the wing deal wraps up at 10 pm, you can wash it down with $5 pints from 10 pm to midnight.

Address: 5175 rue Sherbrooke

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm

When: Sundays

$3.29 falafel sandwich — Restaurant Nilufar

This delicious Middle Eastern restaurant in Shaughnessey Village offers a phenomenal falafel sandwich for less than a fiver.

Address: 1923 rue Sainte-Catherine

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm

When: Every day

This popular Italian and French cuisine Montreal chain offers $1 oysters every Thursday at its Crescent location.

Address: 2100 rue Crescent

Hours: 12 to 9 pm

When: Thursdays

$9.25 taco trio – Tacos Frida

You can get a trio of shredded chicken, pork, or beef tacos — arguably some of the best in Montreal — for under $10 at this popular shop in Saint-Henri.

EVERY DAY.

Address: 4350 rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: 12 to 10 pm

When: Every day

Kids under 12 for free – L’Académie Crescent

If you want to take the youngins out for a free dinner, kids under 12 eat for free at L’Académie’s Crescent location.

Address: 2100 rue Crescent

Hours: 12 to 9 pm

When: Sundays

$3 Jamaican patty – Llyodie’s

How about some hot, flaky, spicy, and seasoned patties — your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie — for a smooth $3.

Address: 66 rue Saint-Viateur

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm

When: Every day

$2 croquettes —La Croqueteria

From smoked meat to tomato-basil, chicken, and garlic shrimp, these tasty little fried croquettes are $2 a pop — enough said. Throw a few toonies into the pot and you’re eating like a king.

Address: 520 Avenue Park

Hours: 11 am to 9:30 pm

When: Every day