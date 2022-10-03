5 new Montreal restaurants you should check out this October

The only thing spookier than Halloween on the horizon is the fact that it’s already October. But fear not! As fast as the year has gone, so too have the new restaurants around Montreal that have been popping up.

From lunch options to second locations, Korean BBQ, and everything in between, here are a handful of new restaurants to check out across the island this October.

This ever-popular spot in Old Montreal has officially opened its doors for lunch, from 11:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday. Bringing you even more Japanese cuisine and flair throughout the day, guests can expect the same chic experience they’ve come to have from dinner and the late-night menu.

Address: 711 Côte de la Place d’Armes

Phone: (514) 282-2711

This new spot in the Golden Square Mile brings all of the glitz and the glam of its surrounding neighbourhood. From the team behind the iconic Beatrice comes this stunning spot for coffee, lunch, pizza and more.

Address: 1188 rue Sherbrooke O

Phone: (514) 906-0050

When people think of brunch in Montreal, their first thought is of Arthur’s Nosh Bar… and for good reason.

The classic spot for modern, Montreal twists on Jewish classics will open a pop-up restaurant in Le Cathcart in PVM until December, so you can get your brunch fixins in on your lunch break or between meetings.

Address: 1 Place Ville-Marie

Good things come to those who wait! After a few delays, Guilt & Ivy has opened its doors in Westmount and is already off to a resounding success. This raw bar and grill promises a full-on culinary experience from the moment you walk into the two-storey space… so much so that there’s even a private table in the kitchen for a little exclusivity and privacy.

Address: 4922 rue Sherbrooke O

Phone: (514) 813-9323

Another spot that was worth the wait is 9 Tail Fox in Saint Henri, Montreal’s first Korean bistro-style restaurant. Chefs Jongwook Lee and WonGoo Joun are bringing an elevated take to the rich and diverse cuisine and bringing a taste of Korea to one of the most delicious streets in all of Montreal.

Address: 3401 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 419-2819