Some of the tastiest croissants you can get your hands on in Montreal

Light, fluffy and buttery… These are just some of the qualities you can find in a good croissant.
Others include an instant boost of serotonin, and the ability to make you feel like your life is being projected in French cinemas. Yes, a good croissant takes you to Paris with each bite — without the cost of flying internationally.
We here at Daily Hive have made it our mission to track down the best croissants in all of Montreal.
Here are our favourites.
Croissant Croissant
So nice they named it twice. Also known for its third-wave coffee, it’s obvious this place takes its croissants seriously. They have been unofficially crowned the best spot in the city by Plateau locals.
Address: 2270 Mont-Royal Avenue E
Hours: 7 am to 5 pm
Mamie Clafoutis
These artisans are masters in the art of French bread making. This is the kind of bakery that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
Address: 3660 Saint-Denis Street
Hours: 7:30 am to 7 pm
Les Touriers
Along with excellent sandwiches and pastries, Les Touriers is known best for its croissants. Be sure to add some of its equally delicious chocolatines into your mix for the full experience!
Address: 2150 Moreau
Hours: 9 am to 4 pm
Pâtisserie Bel-Air
It’s no coincidence that this spot shares its name with the “fresh” prince… And at around $12 for a dozen, you really cannot go wrong here.
Address: 3913 Bélanger E
Hours: 8 am to 6 pm
Le Pain Dans Les Voiles
With elegant decor, a friendly staff, and a play area for children, this place is like walking into a Parisian dream. Sink your teeth into one of its delicious croissants and you won’t want to wake up.
Address: 357 Castelnau
Hours: 6:30 am to 6:30 pm