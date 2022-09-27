World’s largest barbecue concept opening Quebec's first location

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, is going full force into Quebec.

As the world’s largest barbecue concept continues its expansion across Canada, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its “Legit. Texas. Barbecue.” and Southern hospitality to the beautiful community of Sherbrooke.

According to a press release, the new location is planning to open by the end of 2022 and will bring its delicious hickory smoked meats, iconic Southern-style sides, and sauces to the Sherbrooke community. They will also offer their award-winning catering services, perfect for any size family gathering or event.

Local franchisee Emmanuelle Parent — a lifelong Canadian resident who has lived in Quebec for 12 years — says she chose Dickey’s because there is “nothing else like it in the area” and she hopes to “bring something new and exciting” to the people of her community.

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and several other countries across the world, BBQ lovers of Quebec will soon celebrate big-time Southern grub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Official (@dickeysbarbecuepit)

“Emmanuelle is going to be a great addition to the Dickey’s Family,” said Dickey’s Executive VP of International Development and Support, Jim Perkins. “She has been amazing to work with during each step of the development process, and I can’t wait to see the incredible success she will have when she opens later this year. Be on the lookout for a grand opening event to kick off Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in Quebec!”

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood-burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and the restaurant says “it’s why our name isn’t BBQ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Official (@dickeysbarbecuepit)

The extensive menu is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of Southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

If you love barbecue, you will absolutely have to check out this quickly growing spot, which opened several locations in Calgary earlier in 2022.

Stay tuned for all announcements and updates for this exciting grand opening.