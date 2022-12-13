Hidden gems: 4 Quebec spots named some of the most underrated places in Canada

As a whole, Quebec is gorgeous — there’s no denying it. But for some tourists and locals, certain areas may be overlooked as must-visit spots to check out.

Love Exploring, a London-based publication, rounded up 30 attractions and places across Canada that it considered underrated, and naturally, a bunch of Quebec spots were listed.

If you have yet to see these spots for yourself, we highly recommend taking a little staycation and hitting them up.

The Charlevoix region of Quebec is a recreation area that winds around the St. Lawrence River.

It’s popular among weekenders from Quebec City but its commercial centre Baie-Saint-Paul is the jewel of Charlevoix.

Its main street is full of cute shops, art galleries, and gorgeous views of the mountain from the river.

Charlevoix is also known for its cheeses, so be sure to much down some local fromage when soaking up Baie-Saint-Paul.

Because it’s off the vast Gaspé Peninsula, most people aren’t aware that the Pointe-à-la-Renommée Lighthouse even exists.

Built in 1907, the historic lighthouse in Gaspé is a hidden gem that offers gorgeous views of the St. Lawrence River while most literally hanging off the coast.

It’s open to the public every day from 9 am to 5 pm so you can hike up the stairs and soak up views from the lighthouse post.

Quebec is known for its cheeses and churches, both of which come together at this phenomenal cheesery in the village of Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick.

Love Exploring says locals and tourists have to experience the area’s “vast countryside” and of course, chow down on some locally made cheese.

Wakefield is a small town in Quebec just across the river from Ottawa.

Its proximity to the capital and history as an English settlement sets it apart from most of the French-speaking province.

The town’s claim to fame is its charming covered bridge, a sprawling classic red wooden structure that spans the Gatineau River and can only be crossed on foot.

The town is also home to the Wakefield Mill Inn and Spa, a luxury winter getaway spot if you need a good pampering.

Be sure to check out the full list of Canadian gems right here.