Legault expected to announce easing of vaccine passport requirements at press conference today

According to reports from Radio-Canada, Quebec Premier François Legault could announce certain COVID-19 vaccine passport requirements during Tuesday’s press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm.

Citing its own sources, Radio-Canada says the government is considering lifting the vaccine passport at big-box retail stores like Canadian Tire and Walmart, as well as at its provincial SAQs (Société des alcools du Québec) and SQDCs (Société Québécoise du cannabis).

If the announcement is made, it would be a rather quick turnaround of the mandate as Quebec’s liquor stores and cannabis shops initiated enforcing the vaccine pass on January 4. Big-box stores began across the province on January 24.

The French report said, “everything will depend on the recommendation that will be sent to the government on Monday evening by the interim Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau.”

If initiated, the decision would be Quebec’s first suspension of its vaccine passport.

Radio-Canada says the passports would likely remain in place at restaurants, gyms, and venues across the province.

On Monday, 1,431 new COVID-19 cases were added, along with 17 additional deaths.

Last Friday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said it was possible the province’s vaccine passport system could be suspended entirely, only to be revisited during the next wave of COVID-19 in the fall, if necessary.

Over the past week, several Canadian provinces have announced they would be ending the proof of vaccination requirement, among all other COVID-19 mandates. Alberta abolished its passport system last week, and Saskatchewan stopped enforcing theirs as of February 14. Manitoba announced on Friday it would no longer require proof of vaccination as of March 1.