These COVID-19 measures have been lifted across Quebec as of today

How does a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions sound as a provincial Valentine’s Day gift?

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault announced more details of the province’s gradual reopening plan, some of which goes into effect today.

In January, Legault announced a slow reopening plan for the province and last week and said most public health measures would be lifted across the province by March 14.

He says the government will revaluate its strategy concerning the vaccine passport and mask mandates by mid-March.

Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few months, here’s a quick guide of the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec.

Fitness centres

All fitness centers, including gyms, yoga and spin studios, indoor climbing, et al can reopen at half capacity

Indoor sports can resume at a maximum of 25 athletes (tournaments are not permitted)

Personal wellness

Spas and massage therapy can reopen at 50% capacity

Outdoor events

Capacity for outdoor events has increased to 5,000 people

Up next

As of February 21, indoor venues (including the Bell Centre) will be able to function at half capacity

On February 28, indoor sports tournaments and competitions can resume

According to reports, Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he is expected to announce the loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions across the province.