As of today, big-box store employees in Quebec must turn away anyone who refuses to show proof of vaccination or is not adequately immunized.

At a January 13 press conference, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that big-box stores across Quebec would require proof of vaccination for customers as of January 24.

Legault said that any store larger than 1,500 square metres would have to implement the vaccine passport, such as Walmart, Canadian Tire and Costco.

The premier confirmed grocery stores and pharmacies are excluded as they are essential services.

Quebec’s VaxiCode app currently considers those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine fully vaccinated, but this will soon change. Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that citizens would require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date with the digital passport.

Legault also addressed the controversial proposed tax for the unvaccinated, saying the National Assembly of Quebec will vote on the “health contribution” at an assembly at the beginning of February.

After opening schools and ending the curfew on January 17, the premier has not yet provided restaurants with an official re-opening date despite their past cooperation with vaccine passport mandates.