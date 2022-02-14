Legault says Quebec doesn't want Emergency Act invoked in province

Premier François Legault says he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Quebec does not need the Emergency Act to be invoked in the province.

While speaking with journalists at a news conference in Longueuil, Legault says he was “very clear” with Trudeau that the federal Emergency Act “must not apply in Quebec.”

“I think we don’t need it,” he justified. “So far, we’re able with the Sûreté du Québec to keep control [on provincial protests], and I think that at this moment, it would not help the social climate.”

The premier acknowledged that there is “a lot of pressure” in Quebec right now and says he’s away that “part of the population want that we move forward, so I think we have to be very careful, and I don’t think we need it in Quebec.”

Legault says that part of his citizens “understand and agree” with the province’s measures, but another part “disagrees.” He says, “it’s about time we put all Quebecers together.”

He said he agreed to citizens’ right to protest but claimed: “not what they’ve been doing for two weeks.”

Legault concluded that “most of the measures” will be lifted over the next few weeks and that he has a meeting with Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé on Monday regarding whether the province will get rid of the COVID-19 vaccine pass or not.

“There are less and less reasons to protest as we’re getting back to normal life more and more,” he said.

Legault’s press conference can be found at the 30:00 minute mark through the CPAC website.