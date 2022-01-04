All Quebec SAQ and SQDCs to require COVID-19 vaccine passport: report

Customers buying alcohol at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and cannabis at the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) might soon be asked to show their COVID-19 vaccine passport.

According to a report from the Journal de Montréal, Quebec Premier François Legault is set to announce the new requirements that essentially bars unvaccinated people from being served at provincially-run liquor and cannabis outlets.

Citing government sources, the Journal de Montréal says an announcement will be made this week to only allow vaccinated Quebecers access to SAQs and SQDCs.

The report didn’t share any details on the logistics, when the initiative could be put into place, or how and where vaccine passports will be scanned.

According to the Journal de Montréal, whereas customers will be required to present proof of vaccine, employers of SAQs and SQDCs will not be required to show vaccine proof to work for the province-run outlets.