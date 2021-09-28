Less than 500 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 496 new coronavirus cases across the province since Monday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 408,931.

Public health has reported six additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by 22 since yesterday and now total 321. Patients in intensive care have decreased by one throughout Quebec to 94.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,629 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,867,824 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,362 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 391,583 recoveries since March 2020.

Last week, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

Quebec also announced it will offer bonuses as high as $18,000 to nurses who increase to full-time work across the province’s public health system. The province is grappling with an “urgent shortage” of workers, says Premier François Legault, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases, stress, and fear of the Delta variant.

Legault unveiled the province’s new initiative on Thursday of last week, claiming that Quebec is investing close to $1 billion to the cause. He says the situation is exceptional which requires “exceptional measures.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,699, along with 1,612,368 total cases.