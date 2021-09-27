Quebec reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 500 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 519 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 408,462.

Public health has not reported any additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by two since yesterday and now total 299. Patients in intensive care have increased by five throughout Quebec to 95.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,387 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,860,606 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,356 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 390,858 recoveries since March 2020.

Last week, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

Quebec also announced it will offer bonuses as high as $18,000 to nurses who increase to full-time work across the province’s public health system. The province is grappling with an “urgent shortage” of workers, says Premier François Legault, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases, stress, and fear of the Delta variant.

Legault unveiled the province’s new initiative on Thursday of last week, claiming that Quebec is investing close to $1 billion to the cause. He says the situation is exceptional which requires “exceptional measures.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,645, along with 1,602,379 total cases.