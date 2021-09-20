The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 679 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 403,704.

Public health has also reported one additional death over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since yesterday and now total 280. Patients in intensive care have increased by five throughout Quebec to 92.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,489 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,760,773 in Quebec since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,326 deaths and 385,775 reported recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,394, along with over 1.57 million total cases.