Quebec reports highest COVID-19 daily case increase since May

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 879 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday’s update. Quebec’s highest daily COVID-19 case increase in 125 days — since May 8, when 960 cases were added.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 396,034.

Public health has also reported four additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by nine since Thursday and now total 207. Patients in intensive care have increased by two throughout Quebec to 72 total.

Over the past 24 hours, 25,298 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 12,570,901 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,301 deaths, 4,117,028 negative cases, and 378,721 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

Legault says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,134, along with over 1.53 million total cases.