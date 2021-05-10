Quebec reports lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since March

Quebec public health is reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 case increase since the end of March.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 662 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Sunday morning. This marks the province’s lowest increase since March 22, when 656 new cases were added.

Public health has added six additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, one of which was attributable to the past 24 hours and five from earlier in May.

Since Sunday, 63,377 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 3,781,451 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have increased by four for a total of 543 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by one for a total of 123.

There are now 358,796 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 10,993 deaths, 3,427,273 negative cases, and 339,660 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, all Quebec citizens aged 30 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

By Friday, May 14, the province’s youngest vaccine-eligible age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of having every adult who wants it be fully vaccinated by June 24.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec is starting May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing restrictions in Montreal to the Orange Zone is possible by the end of May.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,626, along with 1,286,666 total cases.