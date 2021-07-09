Quebec reports less than 80 new COVID-19 cases in consecutive days

Quebec public health is reporting under 80 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 77 new coronavirus cases within the province.

Officials have added one coronavirus-related death to the provincial tally, attributable to earlier in June.

Over the past day, 120,210 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 9,201,618 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations decreased by five over the past 24 hours, for a total of 96 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by one and now total 22.

There have now been 11,230 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 375,716 confirmed cases, 3,791,655 negative cases, and 363,775 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of last week, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

As of Monday, stores across Quebec no longer have to function at a capacity relative to their size, and the two-metre distancing will be halved to one indoors.

Entertainment venues (like cinemas and theatres) will also ease physical distancing measures. One seat must remain unoccupied between people from different residences inside venues.

Earlier this spring, Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,405, along with 1,419,196 total cases.