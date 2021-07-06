Here's where Quebec's new proposed stops would be for Canada's high-frequency train

The Government of Canada announced the new rail line on Tuesday, saying that it is expected to shorten travel times and improve performance reliability. Travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, for example, will be reduced by as much as 90 minutes.

The HFR is being built by VIA Rail and will involve laying new dedicated passenger rail tracks in parts of the province, which means the VIA trains will no longer have to share their tracks with freight trains.

The new system would allow for the creation of three new HFR stations in Quebec: Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.