Here's where Quebec's new proposed stops would be for Canada's high-frequency train
Travelling along the Toronto to Quebec City corridor will soon be much easier thanks to a new 200 km/h High-Frequency Rail (HFR) that will also be bringing several new stops to Quebec.
The government and VIA are currently consulting with communities on their proposed High-Frequency Rail tracks and stations in both Ontario and Quebec, noting that additional stops and new dedicated tracks may be added to the plan as a result.
On Tuesday morning, Joël Lightbound, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said the HFR would “provide a more convenient and greener travel option” for Quebecers and would help “increase accessibility of our local businesses, create jobs and boost the economic growth in the Quebec region.”
The turnaround time on the project is expected to be rather quick (for a large-scale transportation undertaking, anyway), with HFR service expected to start by 2030.