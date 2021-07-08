Stores across Quebec will no longer have capacity limits next week

Stores across Quebec will no longer have to deal with capacity restrictions as a result of COVID-19 health measures.

Starting at 12:01 am on Monday, indoor and outdoor stores will no longer have to let in a set capacity of people, relative to its size, and the oft-mentioned tw0 metre physical distancing will be halved to one.

According to the Quebec government, retail store owners and managers must ensure customers follow the new one-metre distancing guidelines if they don’t live at the same address.

Quebec’s Director of Public Health said that the province could “reduce distancing” due to the drop in cases across the province and the “onset of summer.”

Entertainment venues (like cinemas and theatres) will also ease physical distancing measures. “A seat must remain unoccupied between people from different residences,” says the Quebec website. “The distance of one meter must be kept in common areas.”

For sports and leisure activities with seated spectators, the number of people allowed to watch will increase to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Arruda said the indoor mask mandate might soon be relaxed, assuming the COVID-19 situation across the province continues to improve.

Earlier this spring, Quebec Premier François Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.