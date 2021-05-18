Quebec to be first province in Canada to remove mask mandate

As part of Quebec’s reopening plan, Premier François Legault has set a timeline to remove the province’s mask mandate, becoming the first province in Canada to do so.

On Tuesday, Legault laid out the government’s reopening plans and said that by June 25 across Quebec, people who have received both vaccines would be able to visit other fully vaccinated people inside homes without masks.

He said by the end of August, vaccinated people in Quebec can be maskless while indoor public places.

“We are giving ourselves an objective of having more than 75% of the population vaccinated by August, and I’m confident we can get there. Once there, we won’t need to wear masks anymore inside public places.”

Alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s public health director, Legault announced the province’s nightly curfew, which had been in place since January, will be lifted on May 28.

As of May 28, Legault said restaurant terraces could open to hosting customers, gatherings in people’s backyards will be permitted (at a limit of eight people from three different addresses), and stadiums and venues will be able to reopen to a limit of 250 people.