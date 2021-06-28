Here's what is allowed in Quebec now that the entire province is Green Zone
Things in Quebec are going to start to feel a little bit normal for the first time in a long while as the entire province moves to Green Zone as of Monday.
Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.
As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out how people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”
People in Quebec who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask or keep a two-metre distance during outdoor gatherings in public or private.
As per the government, here is what you’re allowed to do across Quebec now that we’ve entered the Green Zone.
Gatherings at private homes:
Indoor:
- Maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants from three households. Physical distancing and mask-wearing are recommended for people who do not have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Outdoor:
- Gatherings of a maximum of 20 people or the occupants of three households is now permitted on private property.
Weddings
- Wedding ceremonies are limited to a maximum of 250 people who must remain seated during the event.
- A distance of at least two metres is expected to be maintained between people, even seated, unless they are from the same private home or the equivalent.
- The reception following the ceremony is limited to 25 people (indoors) and 50 people (outdoors.)
- A procedure mask or face covering must be worn. The procedure mask or face covering can be taken off when the person is in their seat, is silent or speaks only in a low voice.
Funerals
- Funerals are limited to 250 people who must remain seated through the ceremony.
Places of worship
- A maximum of 250 participants are allowed in a place of worship. If the place of worship occupies an entire building, the limit applies to the building.
Restaurants
- Outdoor terraces can accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table.
Bars, breweries, taverns, casinos
Owners of bars, breweries, pubs, and casinos must comply with the following conditions:
- 50% of the maximum capacity stipulated on the liquor licence
- Maximum two private residences per table
- a distance of two metres between the tables
- customers must remain seated at their tables
- dancing and singing are prohibited
- the operators must record customer contact information
- the establishments must close at midnight (alcohol sales must stop at 11 pm)
Cinemas
- Maximum 250 people
- Maximum 2,500 people if the room can be divided into 250-person areas
- Eating/drinking permitted
Sports and recreation
Sports and recreational activities are permitted in public places in groups of up to 12 people from different households.
Outdoor
- Participants can come into contact or be in close proximity if done “briefly and infrequently.”
- The total amount of time spent in “close contact” must not exceed 15 minutes per day, per participant.
- Physical distancing guidelines must be respected “as much as possible” during games.
Indoors
- Indoor group sports must be supervised by a person designated by the organization that offers the activity.
- Wearing a face covering is mandatory at all times for spectators.
Festivals and other events presenting outdoor performances during which spectators are standing or sitting without assigned seats can be held across the province. A maximum of 2,500 people will be authorized on each site.
Tout le Québec passe au vert aujourd’hui. C’est le début de l’été des rapprochements! On retrouve enfin une certaine normalité.
Pour tous les détails 👇 pic.twitter.com/8fQET2CXId
— François Legault (@francoislegault) June 28, 2021
Legault says that as of August, the government plans to cease indoor mask-wearing indoor public places for people who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.