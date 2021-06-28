Here's what is allowed in Quebec now that the entire province is Green Zone

Things in Quebec are going to start to feel a little bit normal for the first time in a long while as the entire province moves to Green Zone as of Monday.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out how people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

People in Quebec who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask or keep a two-metre distance during outdoor gatherings in public or private.

As per the government, here is what you’re allowed to do across Quebec now that we’ve entered the Green Zone.

Gatherings at private homes: