Quebec reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases in back to back days

Quebec is reporting more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 612 new cases to the provincial total, a day after reporting the province’s highest daily case increase since May 20.

Zero additional death have been added to the provincial total since Thursday’s update.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven across the province since Thursday and now total 126. Patients in intensive care have remained stable at 36 throughout Quebec over the past day.

Within the last 24 hours, 35,336 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,227,291 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,285 deaths, 387,230 confirmed cases, 4,017,708 negative cases, and 371,623 COVID-19 recoveries.

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app, VaxiCode can now be downloaded on iOS devices. The app will be available on Google Play “in the coming days,” according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Once initiated, the vaccine passport will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,864, along with 1,482,668 total cases.