Quebec reports highest COVID-19 daily increase in almost 100 days

Quebec is reporting the province’s highest COVID-19 daily increase since the end of May, with more than 600 new cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 603 new cases to the provincial total, Quebec’s highest daily case increase since May 20 — 98 days ago — when 752 new cases were reported.

One additional death has been added to the provincial total since Wednesday’s update.

Hospitalizations have increased by nine across the province since Wednesday and now total 119. Patients in intensive care have increased by three and now total 36 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 32,999 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,191,955 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,285 deaths, 386,618 confirmed cases, 4,017,708 negative cases, and 371,164 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, a COVID-19 vaccine passport will be implemented in Quebec. Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Health Minister Christain Dubé unveiled new details concerning the VaxiCode app earlier this week.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,855, along with 1,479,309 total cases.