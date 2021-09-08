Quebec reports 600 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 600 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday’s update. To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 394,452.

Daily numbers are down from last week when the province reported more than 650 new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days.

Public health has also reported three additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven since Tuesday and now total 178. Patients in intensive care have increased by three throughout Quebec to 71 total.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,593 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 12,517,931 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,296 deaths, 4,101,966 negative cases, and 377,531 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

Legault says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,067, along with over 1.52 million total cases.