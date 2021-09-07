Quebec reports nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases over long weekend

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 2,489 new cases since the last update before the long weekend on Friday, September 3rd, bringing the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began to 393,852.

Quebec public health has added more than 500 new COVID-19 cases to its provincial total over the past 24 hours.

Daily numbers are down from last week when the province reported three consecutive days of more than 650 new coronavirus cases.

Public health has not reported any additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by 24 since Friday and now total 171. Patients in intensive care have increased by 19 throughout Quebec to 68.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,042 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 12,497,942 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,293 deaths, 4,096,325 negative cases, and 377,099 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,022, along with 1,511,212 total cases.