How spot-on is this Montreal construction-inspired Halloween display? (PHOTO)

Oct 18 2022, 4:38 pm
u/Go_Habs_Go31/Reddit

Montreal, despite its many redeeming qualities, has some major flaws. The ongoing construction nightmare is one of them. The all-too-familiar sight of orange cones and street signs is so scary that one local resident has decided to adorn their home à la rue (or boo) barrée just in time for Halloween.

The elaborate decorations, which feature skeletons digging a grave in a construction site riddled with punny signs, were posted by Reddit user u/Go_Habs_Go31 on Sunday.

The hilariously clever display has since garnered a fair bit of attention, even prompting a proper Montreal roast session in the comments section.

Reddit users have been firing all cylinders ever since. And we have to admit it, laughing feels a lot better than firmly gripping the steering wheel and shouting expletives.

Here are some of our favourite zingers from the post:

“Inaccurate, those skeletons are getting work done,” wrote u/MandoAviator.

“What decorations? I don’t see any decorations,” u/Theskyis256k joked.

