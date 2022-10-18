How spot-on is this Montreal construction-inspired Halloween display? (PHOTO)

Montreal, despite its many redeeming qualities, has some major flaws. The ongoing construction nightmare is one of them. The all-too-familiar sight of orange cones and street signs is so scary that one local resident has decided to adorn their home à la rue (or boo) barrée just in time for Halloween.
The elaborate decorations, which feature skeletons digging a grave in a construction site riddled with punny signs, were posted by Reddit user u/Go_Habs_Go31 on Sunday.
The hilariously clever display has since garnered a fair bit of attention, even prompting a proper Montreal roast session in the comments section.
Reddit users have been firing all cylinders ever since. And we have to admit it, laughing feels a lot better than firmly gripping the steering wheel and shouting expletives.
Here are some of our favourite zingers from the post:
“Inaccurate, those skeletons are getting work done,” wrote u/MandoAviator.
“What decorations? I don’t see any decorations,” u/Theskyis256k joked.