Patrik Laine hits the ice with new Canadiens teammates

Just two weeks after being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade, Patrik Laine is already looking to find chemistry with his new teammates.

The Finnish sniper hit the ice at Complexe Sportif CN in Brossard on Tuesday, taking part in an informal skate with a few fellow Habs.

TVA Sports reporter Renaud Lavoie captured Laine’s first few strides in his newly issued Canadiens gear.

Familiar with donning red, white, and blue from his time with the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine was seen firing shots at starting goalie Samuel Montembeault as he warmed up.

Ce tir est pesant 🪨🪨 pic.twitter.com/ETHY8pEjy4 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 3, 2024

Despite not playing since last December, the 26-year-old appeared to be in good form, crossing paths with Canadiens players like Joshua Roy and David Savard at centre ice while showing off his puck-handling skills.

Laine chasse la rouille… il n'est pas encore tout à fait Patrick Kane 😅 pic.twitter.com/AE2Ber2Ecn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 3, 2024

Laine, who arrived in Montreal over the weekend, was acquired from the Blue Jackets, along with a second-round pick, in exchange for Jordan Harris.

The Canadiens shared footage of the star winger taping his stick at his new locker while greeting team captain Nick Suzuki.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine burst onto the NHL scene with 36 goals and 64 points as a rookie, followed by a 44-goal season in 2017-18. However, after his production dipped slightly, Laine was traded to Columbus in 2021.

In Columbus, he managed 26 goals in 2021-22 and 22 in 2022-23. However, he was limited to just 18 games last season due to injury and mental health challenges.

Now, with a fresh start in Montreal, Habs fans hope he’s ready to rediscover the form that made him a 40-goal scorer in Winnipeg.

The Canadiens will kick off their 2024-25 campaign at home on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.