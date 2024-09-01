Patrik Laine arrives in Montreal to try on new Canadiens jersey

The hype surrounding Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens is growing. The Finnish NHL star arrived in the city for the first time since being traded there earlier this summer.

The Canadiens teased Laine’s arrival in a social media post earlier this morning and then revealed a video of the 26-year-old touring the Bell Centre and trying on his brand-new #92 Montreal jersey.

“It looks pretty tight, pretty good,” Laine said, wearing the iconic Bleu, rouge, et blanc jersey for the first time.

Habs fans were ecstatic to see Laine in Montreal for the very first time, and many think he looks pretty good in Canadiens colours.

The reaction underneath this post from the Canadiens was excitement and anticipation to see him hit the ice with the team, which is coming soon with training camp slated to open later this month.

He looks very good in 🔵⚪️🔴 — Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) September 1, 2024

Welcome to Montreal Patrik! This makes me so happy — Alex 🧢 (@AGRBuilds) September 1, 2024

He’s gonna prove all the doubters wrong!!! — Pad (@paqdaddy) September 1, 2024

VERY DEMURE — D(Niall’s Version)||17||BELLA DAY (@daphrry) September 1, 2024

Oh hell yeah thats our boy !!!! Welcome to the Habs familly Patrik 🇫🇮🇫🇮🇫🇮 🔵⚪️🔴 — Martin Renaud 🟦⬜️🟥 #GoHabsGo🏒 (@MartRenaud67) September 1, 2024

Let’s go it’s laine time and the future is bright for the habs — causal wrestling corner (@CausalWrestling) September 1, 2024

Laine is looking to rejuvenate his career after an up-and-down tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets over the last four seasons. He initially entered the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets after getting drafted second overall at the 2016 draft.

In his rookie year, the Finn torched the league for 36 goals and 64 points in 73 games and then followed that up with a 44-goal sophomore season in 2017-18. However, after a couple of seasons that saw his production drop just a bit, the Jets opted to trade Laine in 2021 to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre Luc-Dubois.

In Columbus, Laine butt heads with head coach John Tortorella and saw himself score just ten goals in 45 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets. He managed to score 26 goals in 2021-22 and 22 in 2022-23 but was limited to just 18 games last season due to an injury and dealing with some off-ice mental health issues.

He appears ready to go and excited for a fresh slate with the Canadiens. Maybe the change of scenery will help him rediscover that 40-goal talent he flashed in Winnipeg.