Carey Price to attend Canadiens' 2024-25 home opener

Along with unveiling a brand-new jumbotron, the Montreal Canadiens will welcome a familiar face in the building when they kick off their 2024-25 campaign next month.

According to a recent Instagram story from Carey Price’s wife, Angela, the star netminder and his family plan to be at the Bell Centre for the Habs’ home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 9.

Despite moving back to British Columbia and repeatedly being placed on the Canadiens’ LTIR, the legendary Habs goalie still makes regular trips to Montreal, appearing at the Canadiens’ last two home openers.

Lucky for the team looking to utilize home-ice advantage, his presence always garners a warm reaction from the crowd.

Price, 37, is still technically under contract but has not suited up for a game since April 2022.

Drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in 2005, the Anaheim Lake, BC, native played 15 seasons in Montreal.

In that time, he racked up plenty of hardware, including the Vezina, Hart, and Ted Lindsay awards, along with a Calder Cup and an Olympic gold medal. He was unable to secure a Stanley Cup, though, coming just three wins short of hockey’s ultimate prize in the 2021 postseason.

Price became the franchise’s winningest goaltender in 2019, surpassing greats like Patrick Roy and Jacques Plante on the all-time leaderboard.

Hopefully, his presence will help the Habs start their season on the right foot. After two consecutive years of finishing last in their division, they’ll take all the help they can get.