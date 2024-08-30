Hurricanes’ Necas talks Montreal rumours, praises Canadiens fans

Before the Montreal Canadiens made a seemingly out-of-nowhere deal to acquire sniper Patrik Laine, they had their sights set on a handful of forwards on the NHL’s trade block.

Among the names tied to the Canadiens via insider reports was Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rumours surrounding the Czech forward have died down in recent weeks as Necas agreed to a two-year, $13 million extension with Carolina in late July. But it hasn’t stopped him from talking up the Habs.

In a Thursday interview with Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports, Necas addressed the speculation surrounding his bumpy road in Raleigh and admitted to being fond of the atmosphere in Montreal.

“It’s nice. Montreal is one of the biggest teams in the NHL. You can see the passion from the fans,” Necas said, acknowledging the allure of playing for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

The winger also admitted he was aware of the rumours linking him to the Canadiens. “I’ve seen lots of rumours about going to Montreal. But I’m staying back in Carolina,” he confirmed.

When asked about the trade talks, Necas was candid. “I heard lots of stuff from Montreal but managed to stay in Carolina for two more [years]. I think there were talks between the Hurricanes and Canadiens, but it didn’t happen.”

If that wasn’t enough, Necas, who trained with former Habs star Alex Kovalev for the better part of two years, couldn’t help but praise the Bell Centre.

“Playing in Montreal is always one of my favourite arenas. It’s always loud and the ice is good. The ice is not always good in all the rinks, especially when it’s hotter,” the 25-year-old noted, dropping a subtle diss at arenas south of the border.

While the Canadiens don’t seem to be in the market to trade for another top-six forward before the 2024-25 campaign kicks off, it’s nice to know that Necas already has a positive impression of the team.