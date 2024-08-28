Canadiens' Laine opens up about mental health battle in new video

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is opening up about his ongoing mental health challenges.

In a new video released by “From Us to You” — a social media mental health initiative created by Laine and his fiancée, Jordan — the star winger candidly spoke about the struggles he has faced off the ice.

“I think one of the best [pieces of] advice ever given to me was to be brave enough to ask for help. Personally, I struggle with that a lot,” Laine admitted.

The 26-year-old, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, entered the NHLPA assistance program this past January. While his decision to seek help has been beneficial, he acknowledged that taking that first step is difficult.

“There’s a lot of shame, a lot of being too proud to reach out and ask for help,” he said. “Always for me, it felt like I was complaining, but people, they want to listen, they want to help.”

The Finland native also highlighted the importance of attending regular therapy sessions in his recovery process.

“I’ve learned that talking is the best medicine for that, whether it’s to your friends, to a professional,” he explained. “For me, it’s been my therapist … it’s been a lifesaver — going through the emotions over and over again, even though it’s not too much fun to talk about.”

Preparing for a fresh start in Montreal, Laine, who was acquired by the Canadiens along with a second-round pick in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris last week, has not played since injuring his clavicle last December.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, the 6-foot-5 forward has netted 212 goals and 403 points in 504 NHL regular-season and playoff games.