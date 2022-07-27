Along with a stacked musical lineup for Osheaga this weekend, Montreal festival-goers can also look forward to three days of pure sunshine — with a chance of a few showers, of course.

Thankfully, things won’t be quite as humid and sticky as the past few weeks, but temperatures will remain high nonetheless according to Environment Canada’s weather forecast.

While it looks like smooth sailing from afar, the Weather Network’s forecast shows a possibility of thunderstorms, primarily on Friday. The 40% probability of precipitation is also expected to move into Saturday before clearing up for good on the concluding day of the festival.

Feels like temperatures will reach a high of 34°C on Friday. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures are expected to hit a weekend low of 16°C on Sunday. So, if you intend on attending all three days of the outdoor event, you might want to pack both a sweater and tank top.

Speaking of festival prep, be sure to check out the 2022 edition of our ultimate guide to surviving Osheaga in Montreal for more handy festival tips and tricks.