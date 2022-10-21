Laval's Night of Terror escape room is not for the faint of heart

If you’re someone who enjoys getting scared silly during the spooky season, you might be brave enough to try Night of Terror. Currently in its inaugural year, this Laval haunted house is the biggest — and quite possibly the scariest — of its kind in Quebec.

This one-of-a-kind attraction features more than 15,000 square feet of terrifying space, which means there’s nowhere to hide. The Night of Terror experience will be unique since it is the result of close cooperation between Hard Kore Fabrication, a team with more than 10 years of experience in the field, and Escaparium, named the top escape room provider in Canada.

Running throughout the month of October, the 35-minute experience includes nearly 50 actors in full costume whose sole job is to terrify you. And as you make your way through the facility, each door reveals a room more scary and immersive than the last.

Just how scary is it? To give you an idea, the website suggests that children under the age of 16 do not even attempt the experience.

Four-course gourmet Halloween-themed dinners are also available on site. Just make sure you’re able to maintain an appetite — or hold down what you’ve already eaten.

Night of Terror offers the dinner package for $129.99 per person. Basic ticket packages to the haunted escape room start at $39.99. For an extra $10 you can skip the line.

Be sure to reserve your spot before they’re all sold out.

Where: Escaparium de Laval, 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval

When: October 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30, 31

Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm (6:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturdays)

Price: Tickets start at $39.99