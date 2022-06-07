Montreal must-see: The Old Port's lantern-hanging hidden cocktail bar (PHOTOS)

There’s just something endearing about drinking in a dark speakeasy. Probably why Old Montreal’s Nhậu Bar should be on your must-see nightlife radar.

Nhậu Bar offers a softly lit space with unique hanging lanterns to form an exceptionally elegant decor.

You might feel like you just stumbled into a spot in the Blade Runner world. Just with fewer robots.

The underground gem is accessible behind a giant gold door at Restaurant Ha. The cozy Nhậu Bar offers sharable bites (including decadent edamame beans and spring rolls), handcrafted cocktails, and nightly resident DJs spread out across a cozy atmosphere with table lamps, candles, and low-seating tables.

The drink menu has all of the classic drinks and the bar offers shareable cocktails that come in Buddha and sumo wrestler statues. The style isn’t strictly Vietnamese (as opposed to Restaurant Ha) but draws inspiration from pan-Asia.

Nhậu offers several sake-based and Korean spirits as well as one drink that features the Japanese mushroom dashi.

The place is definitely worth a look. If you’re planning the next date night, maybe these Instagram shots will help you stumble into Nhậu Bar.

The 50-seater Nhậu Bar is open from Wednesday to Saturday (7 pm to 3 am) and is located at 600 rue William. The bar recommends making a reservation via DM through their IG page.

