How does a trifecta of the outdoors, street food, and Old Montreal sound?

Because a four-day street food festival is taking over the Old Port during July’s second weekend.

Festival StreetFood Montréal will celebrate the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations including takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad — to name a few.

Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.

Dishes will be priced between $3 to $5 with certain high-end plates ranging from $7 to $12.

While speaking with Daily Hive, organizers of the foodie-palooza shared a partial list of the vendors, opting to “keep the rest as a surprise.”

Here are 15 of the 100 vendors who will be dishing out some mean street food fishes come July 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papi Churros inc. (@lespapichurros)

Cuisine de Manille (BBQ, bubble tea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuisine de Manille (@cuisinedemanille)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisol (@paellamarisol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boba Boba (@bobaboba_mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀᴇsᴛᴏ-ʙᴀʀ ɢᴏ̄ɴ ʙᴜ̄ɪ (@gonbuiresto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markuz👨‍🍳🍴 (@restaurant_la_republika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dobe & Andy (@dobeandandy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Bêtise (@labetise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL Food Reviews (@mtlfoodreviews)

Chef Lee (pork, fried chicken, dumplings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Streetfood Montréal (@festivalstreetfoodmontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenzō (@tenzosushi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CA LEM Creamery (@calemcreamery)

Dulce (churros, crepes, coffee, ice cream)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mtldulce (@mtldulce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Streetfood Montréal (@festivalstreetfoodmontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ichigo Ichie Izakaya (@ichigoichieizakaya)