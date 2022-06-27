Sneak peek: 15 vendors to check out at Montreal's nighttime street food festival
How does a trifecta of the outdoors, street food, and Old Montreal sound?
Because a four-day street food festival is taking over the Old Port during July’s second weekend.
Festival StreetFood Montréal will celebrate the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations including takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad — to name a few.
Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.
Dishes will be priced between $3 to $5 with certain high-end plates ranging from $7 to $12.
While speaking with Daily Hive, organizers of the foodie-palooza shared a partial list of the vendors, opting to “keep the rest as a surprise.”
Here are 15 of the 100 vendors who will be dishing out some mean street food fishes come July 7.
Papi Churros (churros)
View this post on Instagram
Cuisine de Manille (BBQ, bubble tea)
View this post on Instagram
Paella Marisol (paella, seafood)
View this post on Instagram
Boba Boba (bubble tea, treats)
View this post on Instagram
Gon Bui (Asian tapas)
View this post on Instagram
La Republika (burgers, wings, BBQ)
View this post on Instagram
Dobe & Andy (pork, duck, sandwiches)
View this post on Instagram
La Betise (burgers, poutine)
View this post on Instagram
Toxica MTL (tacos, burritos, quesadillas)
View this post on Instagram
Chef Lee (pork, fried chicken, dumplings)
View this post on Instagram
Tenzo Sushi (sushi)
View this post on Instagram
Ca Lem (ice cream, cakes, coffee)
View this post on Instagram
Dulce (churros, crepes, coffee, ice cream)
View this post on Instagram
Imadake (ramen, seafood)
View this post on Instagram
Ichigo Ichie (seafood, pasta)
View this post on Instagram
Festival StreetFood Montréal
When: July 7 – 10
Time: July 7 (Thursday), 5 – 11 pm; July 8 -10, 12 – 11 pm
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Montreal
Price: $3 admission