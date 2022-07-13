Heads up: There's a gorgeous fireworks show in Old Montreal tonight

Heads up (literally), there’s a gorgeous fireworks show taking place in Montreal tonight.

Fireworks in Montreal are an absolute delight through the summer but don’t think the pyrotechnic show is reserved exclusively for weekends.

For the first time since the return of the L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, a mid-week show will take place across Montreal skies.

Tonight’s show will pay tribute to Hungary, giving audiences an immersive view into the world of Hungarian music and its “expansion through time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

The dazzling fireworks display will be emphasized by a musical selection orchestrated in a modern electronic form, featuring some of the most legendary Hungarian composers such as Liszt, Bartók, Kodaly, Erkel, Lehar, and Dés.

The show will then transition into what La Ronde calls a “firework extravaganza,” featuring a soundtrack of international artists, including a few French Canadian hits.

Wednesday’s show will be performed by NUVU, a Hungarian pyrotechnic firm that has gained notoriety since being founded in 2007, thanks to shows at concerts by the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Kiss, Shakira, and Maddona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUVU Pyrotechnics (@nuvukft)

June marked the return of l’International des Feux Loto-Québec in Montreal, the first full-scale fireworks display in over two years. To kick off the summer-long fest, Montreal’s fireworks festival paid tribute to musical icon Prince. Last week, the festival honoured Mexico. Future editions will honour Italy, England, Croatia, Canada, and more.

Montreal’s fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm, rain or shine:

July 16, 20, 27 and August 3 and 6

When: Wednesday, July 13

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Price: $60 – $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)